Patrick County church with rock, cinder block thrown through church stained glass windows

Contact 276-694-3161 with information.
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 6:21 PM EDT
PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - At least one suspect is wanted after a rock and cinder block were thrown through two church stained glass windows and then kicked the door in at Creasy Chapel United Methodist Church (73 Creasey Chapel Road, Stuart, VA).

The Patrick County Sheriff’s Office says this is the second time this month that someone vandalized the church.

“We are diligently investigating all leads and information pertaining to this case. We are also offering a substantial monetary reward for any information to the arrest of the person(s) involved,” said Austin.

Contact 276-694-3161 with information.

