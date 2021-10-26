Advertisement

Pedestrian hit while crossing road in Amherst County

Generic photo of an ambulance.
Generic photo of an ambulance.(Associated Press)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A 78-year-old man is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries after being hit in traffic in Amherst County Tuesday, according to Virginia State Police.

Police were called to the crash about 7 a.m. October 26 in the 4600 block of S. Amherst Highway/Route 29 Business in Madison Heights.

Police say the driver of a Dodge Ram pickup was traveling south in the right lane on Route 29 Business and came upon the pedestrian in the travel lane. The driver swerved to miss the man, but the man was hit with the side and mirror of the pickup.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital. Police say he was not dressed in reflective clothing and was not crossing the road in a crosswalk.

The driver of the Dodge was not hurt.

No charges have been filed as the investigation progresses.

