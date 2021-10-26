Plea date set for man accused of old Bedford Middle School arson

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The man accused of setting fire to the old Bedford Middle School appeared in court Tuesday.

Daniel Flint was due in Tuesday afternoon for a review hearing.

That came after an expert was appointed to evaluate Flint’s mental health earlier this year.

His defense attorney confirmed in court that review has been completed, but no details on it were shared Tuesday.

Flint is set to have a plea hearing November 19.

