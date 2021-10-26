Advertisement

Plea date set for man accused of old Bedford Middle School arson

Daniel Flint will have a plea hearing in November.
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The man accused of setting fire to the old Bedford Middle School appeared in court Tuesday.

Daniel Flint was due in Tuesday afternoon for a review hearing.

That came after an expert was appointed to evaluate Flint’s mental health earlier this year.

His defense attorney confirmed in court that review has been completed, but no details on it were shared Tuesday.

Flint is set to have a plea hearing November 19.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

