Police respond to burglary at community center in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A man and a woman are wanted in Lynchburg after allegedly damaging property, stealing cash and other items at the Lighthouse Community Center (1310 Church Street).

Lynchburg Police say they responded on October 18 for a report of a breaking and entering, leading to security footage showing two suspects at the scene in the early morning hours of the 17th.

The white man wore a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, dark-colored tank top, and dark-colored pants. The hood hides his face during the entire duration of the video.

The woman has blonde hair and was wearing a dark-colored jacket, dark-colored shirt, dark-colored pants, and a hat. Her face was hidden by the hat.

Contact Lynchburg Police at 434-942-8467 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900 with information.

