Advertisement

Police respond to burglary at community center in Lynchburg

Contact Lynchburg Police at 434-942-8467 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900 with information.
Courtesy Lynchburg Police Department
Courtesy Lynchburg Police Department(Lynchburg Police Department)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A man and a woman are wanted in Lynchburg after allegedly damaging property, stealing cash and other items at the Lighthouse Community Center (1310 Church Street).

Lynchburg Police say they responded on October 18 for a report of a breaking and entering, leading to security footage showing two suspects at the scene in the early morning hours of the 17th.

The white man wore a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, dark-colored tank top, and dark-colored pants. The hood hides his face during the entire duration of the video.

The woman has blonde hair and was wearing a dark-colored jacket, dark-colored shirt, dark-colored pants, and a hat. Her face was hidden by the hat.

Contact Lynchburg Police at 434-942-8467 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900 with information.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Virginia area code will alleviate “540″ number shortage
police lights
Police investigating fatal crash in Roanoke County
Gusts up to 40 mph possible.
Winds on the increase overnight; Wind Advisories issued
Three children were abandoned in a Houston-area apartment, along with the apparent remains of...
Sheriff: Child’s remains, 3 abandoned siblings found in Texas home
A crushed Virginia Tech cup on Center Street Sunday morning.
No matter what Saturdays bring, VT students make Center Street cleanups a priority Sundays

Latest News

Inside the new building, there is room for 60 patients.
Friendship Health and Rehab opens new transitional care unit
Shots for ages 5-11 will soon be available at the Community Vaccination Clinic located at the...
Cases of Covid-19 trending down across Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts
Patrick County church with rock, cinder block thrown through church stained glass windows
Memorial motorcade for James P. Buriak
Crowds gather to watch fallen sailor memorial motorcade at Roanoke College
Founder Mark Cline leads a group across the street during on of his Lexington Ghost Tours.
Lexington Ghost Tours celebrate 25 years