Pumpkin carving artist joins the 7@four show Tuesday
It is a holiday tradition, but not many people do it like Suzy.
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
President of External Relations at Hollins University and pumpkin carving artist Suzy Minks stopped by to create a familiar face!
More on Suzy’s creations can be found by visiting the Mink Pumpkin Portraits website.
