Valley Metro with free transportation on Election Day

The effort is meant to make it easier for citizens to access polling spots within the transit service area.
(WDBJ)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WDBJ) - All fixed-route service and STAR paratransit service from Valley Metro will be fare-free on Election Day (Nov. 2).

Smart Way and Smart Way Express fares are remaining as is.

Further details can be found by visiting the Valley Metro website.

