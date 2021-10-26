Winds on the increase today; Wind Advisories issued

Increasing sunshine today

Blustery winds on the increase into Tuesday

Cooler, soggy weather to end the week

WIND ADVISORY

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for the highlighted areas on the map below until 11 PM tonight. We’ll see winds in the 15-25mph range with some gusts as high as 50mph. Wind gusts like that could take down some tree branches or even topple a tree. This could cause sporadic power outages.

A wind advisory is in effect until 11 PM tonight. (WDBJ Weather)

TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY

Cool air will quickly move in behind the early week front bringing highs into the 50s and 60s Tuesday and Wednesday. It’ll also be pretty windy through late Tuesday. Wind gusts could reach 30-40 mph along the ridgetops. This may be strong enough to topple outdoor decorations or furniture as well as bring down trees and limbs. Watch for road debris and secure any outdoor items. Winds diminish late Tuesday and turn calm by Wednesday.

Gusty winds move in tonight and tomorrow. (WDBJ Weather)

THURSDAY - FRIDAY

We follow that with another rain-maker Thursday through Saturday. That too will bring showers and another shot of cool temperatures. Most temperatures next week will hold in the 50s and 60s. Rain totals could reach 1-3″ through Saturday, The heaviest rain looks most likely Thursday night into Friday.

Another storm system approaches toward the end of the week bringing in more rain. (WDBJ Weather)