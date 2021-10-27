Bears active near McAfee Knob; experts remind hikers about proper food storage

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -A reminder for hikers and visitors of the Appalachian Trail near McAfee Knob.

Trail experts say there has been more bear activity along the trail in that area because of trash left behind.

Experts say this can be extremely dangerous for wildlife and visitors.

Since this is the busiest time of the year for the trail in this area, they urge hikers to store your food properly and clean up after yourself.

“Sometimes folks think it’s okay to leave stuff like apple cores or orange peels or pistachios shells because it’s “organic” and it’s going to break down, but that does affect wildlife,” said Kathryn Herndon-Powell, Appalachian Trail Conservancy Regional Manager.

They encourage everyone to follow the leave no trace principles.

Also if you see a bear, try to scare it by making yourself look big and yell and scream at it.

