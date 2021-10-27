Bedford police chief celebrates growth of “Cop Talk” podcast as show hits 25 episodes

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Inside Watts Creative Studios Wednesday, Bedford police chief Todd Foreman records the 25th episode of “Cop Talk,” a podcast aimed at changing the perspective on law enforcement by interviewing police.

The show was born out of police scrutiny in the wake of George Floyd’s killing last year.

Since its creation, the goal has been clear for Foreman.

“If we can change those perceptions and make a difference in one person’s life, then we’re reaching our goals,” said Foreman.

25 episodes later, Foreman is celebrating impact.

The studio publishes multiple podcasts, yet “Cop Talk” has become one of the studio’s most listened to in only months of being online.

“It actually makes me feel really good that people are listening cause sometimes I sit in here and I feel like, am I just talking to myself? Because sometimes you’re in here just two of you talking, but if I’m making a difference in somebody’s life...it’s something exciting,” said Foreman.

Foreman plans to continue making that difference by bringing on more law enforcement and giving people a personal look at the folks behind the badge.

As the show moves ahead, the game plan will still be the same.

“We need to continue to build those relationships with people in our communities,” said Foreman. “We need to let people know who we really are and for us to continue doing this helps us to keep that positive perception of policing out there.”

If you haven’t tuned in yet, new episodes are released every week.

