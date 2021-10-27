Advertisement

Bedford police chief celebrates growth of “Cop Talk” podcast as show hits 25 episodes

The podcast publishes new episodes every week.
The podcast publishes new episodes every week.(WDBJ)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Inside Watts Creative Studios Wednesday, Bedford police chief Todd Foreman records the 25th episode of “Cop Talk,” a podcast aimed at changing the perspective on law enforcement by interviewing police.

The show was born out of police scrutiny in the wake of George Floyd’s killing last year.

Since its creation, the goal has been clear for Foreman.

“If we can change those perceptions and make a difference in one person’s life, then we’re reaching our goals,” said Foreman.

25 episodes later, Foreman is celebrating impact.

The studio publishes multiple podcasts, yet “Cop Talk” has become one of the studio’s most listened to in only months of being online.

“It actually makes me feel really good that people are listening cause sometimes I sit in here and I feel like, am I just talking to myself? Because sometimes you’re in here just two of you talking, but if I’m making a difference in somebody’s life...it’s something exciting,” said Foreman.

Foreman plans to continue making that difference by bringing on more law enforcement and giving people a personal look at the folks behind the badge.

As the show moves ahead, the game plan will still be the same.

“We need to continue to build those relationships with people in our communities,” said Foreman. “We need to let people know who we really are and for us to continue doing this helps us to keep that positive perception of policing out there.”

If you haven’t tuned in yet, new episodes are released every week.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Isimemen Etute Mugshot
Former VT football player indicted on murder charge
Surveillance image from Fas Mart robbery in Martinsville
Three sought after gas station employee held at gunpoint during armed robbery in Martinsville
Sergeant Thomas Robertson, right, and Officer Jacob Fracker, left, posted this photograph of...
Former Rocky Mount officer charged in Capitol attack asks for home confinement
New Virginia area code will alleviate “540″ number shortage
According to the lawsuit, the advertising on boxes for their strawberry Pop-Tarts is misleading...
Woman sues Kellogg Co. over strawberry Pop-Tarts

Latest News

Rocky Mount Scarecrow Trail
Rocky Mount Scarecrow Trail
Appalachian Trail
Bears active near McAfee Knob; experts remind hikers about proper food storage
Dracula Ballet
Behind the scenes at Roanoke Ballet Theatre’s production of Dracula
Rustburg Crash into Business
Rustburg Crash into Business