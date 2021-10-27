Advertisement

Biden says McAuliffe shares common vision, one week out from Election Day

By Kyle Midura
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 9:59 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Va. (Gray DC) - Just a few days ago, it was former President Barack Obama imploring Democrats to turn out for Terry McAuliffe in next week’s election. On Tuesday night, with a fall chill in the air, the crowd warmed up as President Joe Biden returned to McAuliffe’s campaign stage.

“We stand for working people and the middle class,” said Biden at the rally.

Biden argues he and McAuliffe share a common vision and touted what his federal agenda would mean for the commonwealth.

“We’re both building an economy from the bottom up and middle out,” said Biden during the rally.

That agenda remains stuck in congressional gridlock. McAuliffe has said national action on infrastructure and social issues are critical for his chances in Virginia.

“Make no mistake. I still need your help,” said McAuliffe Tuesday. “I need you to get out. I need you to vote early.”

Rep. Ben Cline (R-Va.) is backing his party’s candidate, Glenn Youngkin.

Clines argues Virginia voters are turned off by Democrats’ D.C. agenda, and he says calling on Biden and Obama won’t change that.

“They’re really just grasping at straws. They’re trying for anything to give McAuliffe a boost, but unfortunately, his record speaks for itself,” said Cline.

Democratic leaders promise a deal between moderates and progressives will be struck this week, but similar pledges in the recent past failed to produce results.

Election day is next Tuesday. Saturday is the last day for early, in-person voting.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Virginia area code will alleviate “540″ number shortage
police lights
Police investigating fatal crash in Roanoke County
Gusts up to 40 mph possible.
Winds on the increase overnight; Wind Advisories issued
Three children were abandoned in a Houston-area apartment, along with the apparent remains of...
Sheriff: Child’s remains, 3 abandoned siblings found in Texas home
Isimemen Etute Mugshot
Former VT football player indicted on murder charge

Latest News

Republican candidate for Governor Glenn Youngkin promises new direction in Richmond.
Youngkin promises new direction in Richmond
Virginia Democrats rolled into Roanoke with a Get Out the Vote Bus Tour.
Democrats’ Get Out the Vote Bus Tour rolls into Roanoke
Valley Metro with free transportation on Election Day
Now that the Virginia Redistricting Commission has failed to deliver new General Assembly and...
Virginia Supreme Court to take on redistricting challenge
Candidates Jason Ballard and Chris Hurst and have had all eyes on the 12th-- the district home...
Ballard, Hurst battle for Virginia House of Delegates 12th District seat