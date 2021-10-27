Advertisement

COVID in Virginia: Percentage of positive new-case tests drops below 6

(Pixabay)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 921,630 cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Wednesday, October 27, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 1,631 from Tuesday’s reported 919,999, a bigger increase than the 1,299 new cases reported from Monday to Tuesday.

NOTE: VDH updates the cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 11,350,711 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Wednesday. 69.6% of the state’s population have gotten at least one dose, with 62.6% fully vaccinated. 82.6% of Virginians 18 and over have received at least one dose and 74.4% are fully vaccinated.

VACCINE INFO: What you need to know in southwest Virginia

VDH website offers COVID vaccine info

VDH expands COVID testing across Virginia

COVID-19 map tracks current hot spots

9,878,967 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Wednesday, with a 5.9% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, down from the 6.2% reported Tuesday.

As of Wednesday, there have been 13,827 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from the 13,793 reported Tuesday.

1,175 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Wednesday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, down from the 1,202 reported Tuesday. 71,151 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Isimemen Etute Mugshot
Former VT football player indicted on murder charge
Gas station employee held at gunpoint during early morning armed robbery in Henry County
New Virginia area code will alleviate “540″ number shortage
According to the lawsuit, the advertising on boxes for their strawberry Pop-Tarts is misleading...
Woman sues Kellogg Co. over strawberry Pop-Tarts
Sergeant Thomas Robertson, right, and Officer Jacob Fracker, left, posted this photograph of...
Former Rocky Mount officer charged in Capitol attack asks for home confinement

Latest News

A Parliamentary commission has blamed Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro directly for the...
Brazilian families affected by COVID-19 demand justice
Virginia Tech
Virginia Tech students speak out about ADA accessibility issues
Pfizer says the vaccine is about 90% effective against symptomatic infection.
FDA panel backs Pfizer’s low-dose COVID-19 vaccine for kids
COVID in VA: Percentage of positive new-case tests continues to decline