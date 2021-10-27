Federal disaster declaration approved for Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - President Joe Biden has approved federal disaster assistance for Virginia in the wake of damage from Hurricane Ida.

He declared a major disaster exists in the Commonwealth of Virginia and ordered Federal assistance to supplement commonwealth, tribal, and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by flooding, landslides and mudslides from August 30 to August 31, 2021.

Federal funding is available to commonwealth, tribal, and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the flooding, landslides, and mudslides in Buchanan County.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures for the entire commonwealth.

The White House says additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the commonwealth and warranted by the results of further damage assessments.

