Gas station employee held at gunpoint during early morning armed robbery in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery at the FasMart on AL Philpott Highway in Henry County.

It happened just after 1 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Law enforcement said a man wearing a black face mask entered the convenient store, held an employee at gunpoint and stole money from the register.

The employee said the suspect ran away from the store.

According to our news gathering partners at BTW21, Virginia State Police was also responding and noticed a vehicle speeding away from the scene

When the trooper caught up to vehicle after a reported crash, there were three men inside. Two ran away, but it is unknown if the third man was detained or arrested.

We’re working to confirm whether the two incidents are related.

Anyone having information pertaining to this incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or the Crimestoppers Program at 276-632-7463.

