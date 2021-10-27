Ghost Story: The Woman in Red

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - There’s a house here in Lexington, a very old house, it’s called the 1789 Middleton House. It’s also called Jack’s House, the Vanderslice House, and the House of Eight Ghosts. Now, this is probably one of the most haunted houses not only in Lexington, but probably the whole East Coast.

The Methodist church was started there by the Rev. Samuel Vanderslice back in the early 1800s. Now, he loved his wife very much, but she was very peculiar. She loved wearing the color red, and back in those days it was considered the wicked color, the devil’s color.

Well, they passed on, but when Jack owned the house, he would have guests that would visit him over the years, over the decades. And they would get up and walk into another room, be gone for about 15 or 20 minutes, and when they returned they would sit down and chat with Jack. You know, they weren’t alarmed about anything, and they would start describing this woman that they had met.

Now, Jack knew he had no other house guests, and who they were describing was Mrs. Vanderslice, the woman in red. They never alarmed his guests because she looked so real.

And that’s a misconception about ghosts. People think that ghosts are wooo, but ghosts can look as real as I do to you and you do to me.

Now it’s said that Mrs. Vanderslice can still be seen at Jack’s house, up in the attic, looking out the northwest window, combing and brushing her long, blonde hair every once in a while.

