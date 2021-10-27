Advertisement

Giles County Animal Shelter holding adoption event to ease overcrowding

Dogs up for adoption at the Giles County Animal Shelter
Dogs up for adoption at the Giles County Animal Shelter(Giles County Animal Shelter)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Giles County Animal Shelter is hosting a special adoption event through Friday to ease overcrowding.

Shelter officials say the shelter was full Monday and was “forced to take an additional 13 dogs, many of which are having to stay in crates.”

The shelter has waived its $20 adoption fee, leaving the spay/neuter fee as the only fee. The adoption event is noon-3:30 p.m daily and is a cash-only event with exact change needed. The cost is $89 for males, $99 for females.

The shelter has Lab mixes and a few smaller mixes. Most of the new dogs are small to medium-sized.

No reservations will be taken and no dogs will be held; adoptions are first come, first served.

