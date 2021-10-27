Advertisement

Henry County unanimously approves pay increase for law enforcement and public safety personnel

(WLUC)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 9:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Tuesday night the Henry County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved additional compensation for Sheriff’s deputies and public safety personnel.

American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds will be used to provide a $2 per-hour hazard-duty supplement to law enforcement and public safety personnel from Jan. 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022. The supplement increases the salary by $4,160 for each deputy.

By using ARPA funds, the Board avoided using reserve funds outside of the normal budget development process. While the ARPA funds can be used to cover the cost of the additional compensation in the current year, the funds cannot be used as a permanent part of increased employee compensation. The additional revenue needed to cover these pay raises in the future will be equivalent to a 3.9¢ increase on the real estate tax.

Following the pay increase, the starting salary for a deputy in Henry County will be $43,160 which is higher than most surrounding localities, according to the Henry County press release. By approving the request, the Board has now given the seventh pay increase to deputies since 2017, including a $3,000 bonus that will be paid on Nov. 15, 2021.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Isimemen Etute Mugshot
Former VT football player indicted on murder charge
New Virginia area code will alleviate “540″ number shortage
According to the lawsuit, the advertising on boxes for their strawberry Pop-Tarts is misleading...
Woman sues Kellogg Co. over strawberry Pop-Tarts
Residents say the section of the street has been dealing with erosion issues for decades.
Road erosion threatens passage to Bedford County neighborhood
Sergeant Thomas Robertson, right, and Officer Jacob Fracker, left, posted this photograph of...
Former Rocky Mount officer charged in Capitol attack asks for home confinement

Latest News

Assaum Jefferson, 27, of Lynchburg
Wanted man taken into custody after 5-hour barricade inside Lynchburg home
Youngkin and McAuliffe
POLL: McAuliffe and Youngkin deadlocked for Virginia governor
Gas station employee held at gunpoint during early morning armed robbery in Henry County
More rain heads our way to end the work week.
Wednesday, October 27, Morning FastCast