Henry County unanimously approves pay increase for law enforcement and public safety personnel

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Tuesday night the Henry County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved additional compensation for Sheriff’s deputies and public safety personnel.

American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds will be used to provide a $2 per-hour hazard-duty supplement to law enforcement and public safety personnel from Jan. 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022. The supplement increases the salary by $4,160 for each deputy.

By using ARPA funds, the Board avoided using reserve funds outside of the normal budget development process. While the ARPA funds can be used to cover the cost of the additional compensation in the current year, the funds cannot be used as a permanent part of increased employee compensation. The additional revenue needed to cover these pay raises in the future will be equivalent to a 3.9¢ increase on the real estate tax.

Following the pay increase, the starting salary for a deputy in Henry County will be $43,160 which is higher than most surrounding localities, according to the Henry County press release. By approving the request, the Board has now given the seventh pay increase to deputies since 2017, including a $3,000 bonus that will be paid on Nov. 15, 2021.

