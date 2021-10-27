Mostly sunny today ahead of our late-week soaking

Warmer, less windy Wednesday

Rain returns THU-FRI

Still questionable on Saturday’s rain chances

WEDNESDAY

The gusty winds will finally subside late Wednesday as high pressure builds back into the region. Look for mainly sunny skies and afternoon highs in the upper 60s.

THURSDAY

The dry stretch will quickly come to an end with another storm expected late in the week. A strong upper low pressure system will slide across the Tennessee Valley bringing a widespread, soaking rain Thursday and Friday. The unsettled weather may even linger into the weekend.

The morning commute Thursday will begin dry, however, rain chances quickly increase during the afternoon. Rain becomes more widespread by Thursday evening. By Thursday night, everyone should be experiencing moderate to heavy rain. New Rainfall: Up to .25″ possible during the day Thursday, with another 1″+ possible overnight through Friday morning.

Another storm system approaches toward the end of the week bringing in more rain. (WDBJ Weather)

FRIDAY

The most substantial rain will likely end up falling late Thursday night into Friday. There may be some occasional breaks, but overall, the week will end cloudy and soggy. High school football games will also likely be impacted as rain chances remain high into Friday night. New Rainfall: .75″ to 1″ possible.

SATURDAY

There are still many differences in the timing of the slow-moving low pressure system. Most models suggests we’ll see frequent showers through at least Saturday morning. The later we go into the weekend, the less likely the showers become. If the system slows down, we could be talking about rainy conditions lingering much of Saturday. We should know more the closer we get to the weekend.

Widespread amounts of 1 inch is possible with locally higher amounts late Thursday and Friday. (WDBJ7)

SUNDAY (HALLOWEEN)

As the storm departs, the rain chances decrease considerably Sunday. Skies will remain mostly cloudy with highs in the 50s and low 60s. Trick-or-treaters should plan for breezy, dry and cool conditions as they head up and down the streets in search of candy. You can leave the umbrellas behind along with the heavy jackets. Temperatures will likely be in the upper 50s around sunset Sunday.