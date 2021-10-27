Pickup driver hurt after crash into Rustburg business

RUSTBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - An elderly man is being treated after crashing his pickup into a Rustburg business Wednesday afternoon.

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office was called to Grand Slam Martial Arts on US 501 shortly before 2 p.m..

Investigators say medical issues led to the crash. No information has been given about his condition.

No other injuries or damage were reported, and there is no word on the structural integrity of building, which is being assessed.

Southbound traffic is being shuttled into the northbound lanes while the wreck is cleaned up.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.