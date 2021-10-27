Advertisement

POLL: McAuliffe and Youngkin deadlocked for Virginia governor

Youngkin and McAuliffe
Youngkin and McAuliffe(WDBJ7)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 5:55 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/Wason Center Release) - Former Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe holds a 49% to 48% lead over Republican Glenn Youngkin in Virginia’s contest for governor, according to a survey of likely voters released Wednesday by the Wason Center for Civic Leadership at Christopher Newport University.

McAuliffe’s 1-point lead is within the survey’s margin of error (+/-3.5%), a virtual tie in which third-party candidate Princess Blanding’s 1% share of the vote looms larger.

With voting underway in the Nov. 2 general election, Democrats also hold small but shrinking leads down-ballot. The race for lieutenant governor tracks the top of the ticket, with Democrat Hala Ayala showing a 1-point lead over Republican Winsome Sears, 49% to 48%. Seeking a third term, Attorney General Mark Herring narrowly leads Republican Jason Miyares 48% to 47%.

Republican likely voters are significantly more enthusiastic about voting in this election than Democrats (80% to 65% very enthusiastic), an advantage that has surged 9 points since the Oct. 8 Wason Center survey.

“McAuliffe is facing strong headwinds in a state that has historically selected governors from the party not in the White House and with a Democratic president whose approval rating is underwater,” said Wason Center Research Director Dr. Rebecca Bromley-Trujillo. “Republican voters also appear hungrier for a win and increasingly see a chance to take a statewide race for the first time since 2009.”

Democratic leads that showed in previous Wason Center polls during this election have all but disappeared.

Independent voters continue to favor all three Republican candidates, while partisans on both sides are locking into position for their party’s candidates. A large, mirrored gender gap has emerged, with male voters shifting towards Republican candidates (56% to 42%) and women moving towards Democratic candidates (56% to 40%). Regionally, the hotly contested Richmond/Central region has tilted significantly in Republicans’ favor since the Oct. 8 survey, going from a 3-point Republican lead to a 12-point Republican lead (55% to 43%) at the top of the ticket.

The results of this poll are based on 944 interviews of registered Virginia voters who are likely general election voters, including 446 on landline and 498 on cell phone, conducted October 17-25, 2021.

The full report is attached and online here.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Isimemen Etute Mugshot
Former VT football player indicted on murder charge
New Virginia area code will alleviate “540″ number shortage
According to the lawsuit, the advertising on boxes for their strawberry Pop-Tarts is misleading...
Woman sues Kellogg Co. over strawberry Pop-Tarts
Residents say the section of the street has been dealing with erosion issues for decades.
Road erosion threatens passage to Bedford County neighborhood
We could see some wind gusts as high as 40-50 mph. Wind gusts this high could cause a few...
Sunny and dry Wednesday ahead of our late-week soaking

Latest News

Republican candidate for Governor Glenn Youngkin promises new direction in Richmond.
Youngkin promises new direction in Richmond
Virginia Democrats rolled into Roanoke with a Get Out the Vote Bus Tour.
Democrats’ Get Out the Vote Bus Tour rolls into Roanoke
Valley Metro with free transportation on Election Day
Now that the Virginia Redistricting Commission has failed to deliver new General Assembly and...
Virginia Supreme Court to take on redistricting challenge