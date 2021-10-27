Project Horizon to auction timberframe “Hobbit House”

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - It is more than a shed. It’s more than a playhouse.

“It is a big piece of fundraiser,” said Judy Casteele, Project Horizon’s Executive Director.

Well, yeah. That’s the endpoint, but before it gets auctioned off at Project Horizon’s Deck the Halls event, it had to be built by volunteers who gathered for several days.

“We have timberframers who come from all over the world to build the structure,” Casteele explained, “and they come at their own expense, and they spend a few days here building the structure.”

It’s an elaborate piece of joinery. They say it would probably stand even without the wooden pins that hold it together.

“But we also have people who feed them,” Casteele said. “We had church groups, we had individuals, we had folks from the community who come together to make sure the timberframers get fed, so they can spend their time building, and we can spend our time nurturing them.”

Now it’s ready to go up for auction. They’ll break it down and put it up at VMI for the live auction in December, which will include an online option for the first time this year.

“It is just heartwarming to see that many people come together to benefit Project Horizon,” Casteele said, “and to benefit, to help the people who are victims of domestic and sexual violence, because that’s what it all comes down to.”

