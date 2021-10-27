Rising Eagle Scout building enclosure for wildlife center

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A rising Eagle Scout’s new project will help support animals in need.

17-year-old Cave Spring senior Matthew Danco is building an animal enclosure for the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke.

The structure would give more space to residents of the center like opossums, and other forest creatures needing rehabilitation and care.

The public service project required for his Eagle Scout certification requires him to raise $2,000, with the help of the organization’s online auction.

The auction will run October 29 - November 13.

