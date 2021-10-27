Advertisement

River Ridge hosting mall-wide Halloween fun this Sunday

Visit the mall on Sunday from 4 p.m. through 6 p.m. for activities and trick-or-treating at participating retailers.
(WDBJ)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Go beyond just trick-or-treating for some Halloween family fun this year at River Ridge Mall’s “Boo Bash.”

The Sanderson Sisters from “Hocus Pocus” will be appearing while their classic Halloween film plays in Center Court. The sisters will be available for photos at the Selfie Station near “Go! Calendars, Toys and Games.”

Sonic the Hedgehog will be appearing near the Spooky Halloween Selfie Station by Mission House Coffee.

“Guests are invited to visit Sugar Rush Candy Shop, located by JOANN, to register to win a $10 Candy Coin and stop by Blue Mountain Barn to pick up a Halloween craft. Balloon Dude Travis will be on-site creating fun balloon creations! And don’t forget to burn off that sugar rush by visiting the bounce house near FYE, courtesy of Bounce About!”

Further details can be found by visiting the event’s Facebook page.

