Roanoke City Schools seeking questions for town hall
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Public Schools is hosting a virtual town hall Thursday, and district officials are seeking questions.
People can email their questions to townhall@rcps.info by noon Thursday.
Questions can also be typed into the question box during the Microsoft Teams meeting.
Thursday’s town hall will start at 6:30 p.m.
You can find more information here.
