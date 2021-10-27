Roanoke City Schools seeking questions for town hall

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Public Schools is hosting a virtual town hall Thursday, and district officials are seeking questions.

People can email their questions to townhall@rcps.info by noon Thursday.

Questions can also be typed into the question box during the Microsoft Teams meeting.

Thursday’s town hall will start at 6:30 p.m.

