Advertisement

Roanoke City Schools seeking questions for town hall

(WDBJ)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Public Schools is hosting a virtual town hall Thursday, and district officials are seeking questions.

People can email their questions to townhall@rcps.info by noon Thursday.

Questions can also be typed into the question box during the Microsoft Teams meeting.

Thursday’s town hall will start at 6:30 p.m.

You can find more information here.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Isimemen Etute Mugshot
Former VT football player indicted on murder charge
Gas station employee held at gunpoint during early morning armed robbery in Henry County
New Virginia area code will alleviate “540″ number shortage
According to the lawsuit, the advertising on boxes for their strawberry Pop-Tarts is misleading...
Woman sues Kellogg Co. over strawberry Pop-Tarts
Sergeant Thomas Robertson, right, and Officer Jacob Fracker, left, posted this photograph of...
Former Rocky Mount officer charged in Capitol attack asks for home confinement

Latest News

Roanoke County asking for public input for school Strategic Plan
Virginia Tech
Virginia Tech students speak out about ADA accessibility issues
Photo credit: WDBJ7
Liberty responds to lawsuit alleging Title IX violations
Loudoun County Public Schools superintendent responds after parents outraged with how the...
Loudoun County walkouts planned to show solidarity with sexual assault victims