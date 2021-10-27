Advertisement

Roanoke County asking for public input for Strategic Plan

(WDBJ)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County Public Schools is in the process of revising its Strategic Plan goals for 2021-2026, and is asking for public input.

A district statement says, “The proposed goals are specifically designed to ensure progress with our C-Change Strategic Framework and Profile of a Graduate. We’d like the feedback of as many parents, educators, and other community members as possible. It won’t take long, and we promise to take your feedback into account prior to submitting the final draft to the School Board on December 9th.”

Click here to see the draft plan and take the survey.

