Advertisement

Rockbridge Skateboarder Coalition sponsoring event Saturday

They're raising money to get the park resurfaced.
They're raising money to get the park resurfaced.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Bruce Young
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The Greater Rockbridge Skateboarder Coalition is throwing a Halloween Bash.

The group is hoping to raise money for the resurfacing of the Lexington skate park, out by the Maury River Middle School.

Saturday afternoon, they’ll welcome skaters for contests, music, and raffles at the skate park.

”We have a thousand tickets out right now that will be a 50-50 raffle,” said Kim Dorey of the Greater Rockbridge Skateboarder Coalition. “Fifty percent of the contest sales and the tickets will go to the Greater Rockbridge Skateboarder Coalition, and the other half will go to the winners.”

The gates open at 2 Saturday, and events are from 3 to 5. There’s a $5 entry fee for contests.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Isimemen Etute Mugshot
Former VT football player indicted on murder charge
Surveillance image from Fas Mart robbery in Martinsville
Three sought after gas station employee held at gunpoint during armed robbery in Martinsville
Sergeant Thomas Robertson, right, and Officer Jacob Fracker, left, posted this photograph of...
Former Rocky Mount officer charged in Capitol attack asks for home confinement
New Virginia area code will alleviate “540″ number shortage
According to the lawsuit, the advertising on boxes for their strawberry Pop-Tarts is misleading...
Woman sues Kellogg Co. over strawberry Pop-Tarts

Latest News

The "Hobbit House," as workers dubbed it, is ready to be broken down and moved to VMI in...
Project Horizon to auction timberframe “Hobbit House”
Vinton postpones trick-or-treating due to impending bad weather
River Ridge hosting mall-wide Halloween fun this Sunday
Washington & Lee Cemetery
Washington & Lee Cemetery Cleanup