Rockbridge Skateboarder Coalition sponsoring event Saturday

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The Greater Rockbridge Skateboarder Coalition is throwing a Halloween Bash.

The group is hoping to raise money for the resurfacing of the Lexington skate park, out by the Maury River Middle School.

Saturday afternoon, they’ll welcome skaters for contests, music, and raffles at the skate park.

”We have a thousand tickets out right now that will be a 50-50 raffle,” said Kim Dorey of the Greater Rockbridge Skateboarder Coalition. “Fifty percent of the contest sales and the tickets will go to the Greater Rockbridge Skateboarder Coalition, and the other half will go to the winners.”

The gates open at 2 Saturday, and events are from 3 to 5. There’s a $5 entry fee for contests.

