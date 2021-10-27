Advertisement

Scarecrow Trail returns to Rocky Mount

By Rachel Schneider
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - A Fall tradition is back for a third year in the town of Rocky Mount.

The Scarecrow Trail brings a festive atmosphere outside downtown businesses decorating and personalizing their own displays.

The Community Partnership for Revitalization spearheaded the Scarecrow Trail in 2019 to encourage business owners to help decorate the town. What has followed in the years since is a flood of participation by the entire community.

The Scarecrow Trail will be in place throughout Rocky Mount through November 9, 2021.

