Virginia DMV warns of phishing scam

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles is warning the public of a scam.

If you receive a “mysterious” link via text or email that looks like it comes from the DMV, you’re urged not to click on the link.

The DMV reports it’s been made aware of a phishing scam that requests personal information, supposedly on the DMV’s behalf. The DMV says, “It is not affiliated with #VirginiaDMV, and even clicking the link can provide scammers with some information.”

If you believe you’ve been a victim of a scam, contact the Office of the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Section at 1-800-552-9963 or at consumer@oag.state.va.us.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.