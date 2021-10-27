Advertisement

Virginia DMV warns of phishing scam

(WHSV)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles is warning the public of a scam.

If you receive a “mysterious” link via text or email that looks like it comes from the DMV, you’re urged not to click on the link.

The DMV reports it’s been made aware of a phishing scam that requests personal information, supposedly on the DMV’s behalf. The DMV says, “It is not affiliated with #VirginiaDMV, and even clicking the link can provide scammers with some information.”

If you believe you’ve been a victim of a scam, contact the Office of the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Section at 1-800-552-9963 or at consumer@oag.state.va.us.

