Virginia reaches top ten in US for COVID vaccinations

COVID-19 vaccine
COVID-19 vaccine(WGEM)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/Governor’s Office Release) - Virginia now ranks 10th among all states for the percentage of its population fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to Governor Ralph Northam, and for the total number of shots administered.

More than 82 percent of people 18 years and older have received at least one dose and 74 percent of adults are fully vaccinated, according to the state’s vaccine dashboard. Nearly 6 million people have received vaccinations and nearly 12 million shots have been administered among the 8.5 million people who live in Virginia.

“We’ve reached the top ten because so many Virginians have worked so hard for so long,” said Governor Northam. “It’s something we can all be proud of. Vaccines will soon be available for children, and thousands of adults are getting boosters. This is all great news.”

Virginians who have not been vaccinated are encouraged to go to vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682, TTY users call 7-1-1) to find a nearby vaccination clinic. For answers to frequently asked questions or to learn more about vaccination for COVID-19 in Virginia, visit vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine.

