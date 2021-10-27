Wanted man taken into custody after 5-hour barricade inside Lynchburg home

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police have arrested a man after he barricaded himself inside a home for more than five hours Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 10-block of West Princeton Circle just after 2:30 p.m. to arrest a man who was wanted on several charges.

When officers arrived, they tried to speak with the suspect, Assaum Jefferson, 27, of Lynchburg, but he barricaded himself inside the residence.

Members of the Lynchburg Police Department’s Tactical Unit and Crisis Negotiations Team responded to assist with taking Jefferson into custody. After multiple attempts to speak with Jefferson, chemical agents were deployed.

Tactical Unit officers eventually took Jefferson into custody. He’s charged with failure to appear on grand larceny charge, bond revoked on distribution of heroin charge and an indictment out of Pittsylvania County for possession of stolen property.

Additional charges are pending.

This is an ongoing investigation.

