Youngkin campaigns in western Virginia

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKLIN CO., Va. (WDBJ) - The candidates for governor of Virginia are working hard to motivate their supporters, and Wednesday, Republican Glenn Youngkin made multiple stops in western Virginia.

Youngkin started the day near Rocky Mount, speaking to a packed house at the Franklin Restaurant.

He highlighted proposals to cut taxes, retool government, enhance public safety and ensure parents’ involvement in their children’s education.

“It’s a big issue down the stretch and we’re going to continue to make sure that Virginians know that I’m going to stand up for parents,” Youngkin told WDBJ7 in an interview. “I’m going to stand up for students. I’m going to stand up for teachers who want to teach our children how to think, not what to think.”

Youngkin rallied supporters in Roanoke County Wednesday afternoon, bringing his bus tour to the parking lot of the Brambleton Center, where early voting was under way.

And he was expected in Blacksburg Wednesday night for a Get Out the Vote Concert with country music performer John Rich.

