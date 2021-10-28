Alley in uptown Martinsville to receive a transformation

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - When it comes to redevelopment, a lot of attention is usually given to building, but the Uptown Partnership is focusing on what is in between in Martinsville.

“You might pass through if you were cutting through from Walnut to Bridge Street, so no one was using it as a space to congregate; there was no life in this space,” said Natalie Hodge, President of the Board of Directors for the Uptown Partnership.

Now the partnership has plans to bring new life to what some known as the Wall Street Alley.

“A vibrant space that the community gets to use, not just to go and bring a lunch out here to sit and congregate with their friends, but also a space we can use for activities and events,” said Uptown Partnership Executive Director Kathy Deacon.

In an effort to get Martinsville and Henry County residents involved, the partnership is letting the community vote among four designs on social media that focus on the paving pattern.

With over 400, they believe this is something people are eager to see happen.

“It is really amazing, because to involve the community in this process, it will allow the community to feel ownership in not just this project, but in other projects coming up,” said Deacon.

If it comes to life as planned, the Uptown Partnership plans to make sure every alleyway becomes more than just a walkthrough.

The partnership has raised more than $45,000 for the project through grants with Move to Martinsville and Virginia Department of Community and Housing Development.

They plan to have the project completed by the end of March 2022.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.