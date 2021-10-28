Axe-throwing venue arrives in Blacksburg

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Blue Ridge Axe Throwing has a new home and it’s now open.

The company has opened its axe-throwing venue after being approved by the town council.

The space has multiple throw lines and axe coaches to guide guests through safety procedures.

Mangers say they’ve seen a lot of business and interest since opening.

“We’ve had a big community response, which has been really nice. And even when people come in and they don’t want to come in at that moment, they want to know how to make a reservation or like what do you guys include in the hour, so that’s been cool to see,” said Sarah Pettengill, a manager Blue Ridge Arcade and Axe Throwing.

You can learn more by visiting their website.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.