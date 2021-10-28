Advertisement

BARC linemen test their skills

By Bruce Young
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - BARC lineman Jess Pritt calls it the Olympics of his profession.

“It’s huge,” he said. “It’s like, you start walking up there, and you start seeing all the people and all the poles and everything, and you’re like, what did I get myself into?”

It’s the International Linemen’s Rodeo, held in Kansas, where he competed as part of a three-man team to test their skills.

There are two set events, and two mystery competitions that they’re told only after arriving.

“The mystery events, that’s the biggest thing,” said Will Reid, who joined Pritt on the team. “You know, everybody has to come up with a plan on the fly, cause you don’t know. No way to practice for it.”

It’s judged on time and scores. And, this being their first trip to the bigtime as journeymen, they unfortunately didn’t win.

“If you look at our times, very competitive,” Pritt said. “We need to clean some things up and, you know, go from there. I think we can do really well.”

“It comes back to taking pride in what you do and doing it well,” said Reid. “You get to go out there and see exactly how well you do it.”

But, in the end, it was a great experience.

“We had fun,” Reid said. “We had a really good time. That’s what matters.”

