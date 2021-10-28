COVID in Virginia: Day-to-day increase drops; hospitalizations down

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 923,125 cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Thursday, October 28, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 1,495 from Wednesday’s reported 921,630, a smaller increase than the 1,631 new cases reported from Tuesday to Wednesday.

NOTE: VDH updates the cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 11,401,217 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Thursday. 69.7% of the state’s population have gotten at least one dose, with 62.7% fully vaccinated. 82.8% of Virginians 18 and over have received at least one dose and 74.5% are fully vaccinated.

9,900,067 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Thursday, with a 5,9% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, the same as the percentage reported Wednesday.

As of Thursday, there have been 13,870 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from the 13,827 reported Wednesday.

1,155 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Thursday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, down from the 1,175 reported Wednesday. 71,262 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

