Craighead & Williams vie for 9th district delegate seat

(WDBJ) - Voters in Franklin, Patrick, and part of Henry counties will decide next week who takes the seat for the 9th District in the House of Delegates.

Improving health care and broadband service for the area are common goals shared by Bridgette Craighead and Wren Williams.

Both candidates say they’re running because they felt a need to serve their communities.

For Democratic candidate Bridgette Craighead, that need arose with the Black Lives Matter movement, founding a chapter in Franklin County.

Craighead’s home is in Rocky Mount, where we sat down at her salon, Eleven 11.

“I quickly realized that it was going to take more than protesting in the streets to get things done, that we needed a seat at the table,” says Craighead. “I do not support defunding the police. I know that’s hand in hand all the time when BLM comes up,” she clarified.

A mother and small business owner, Craighead says she’s faced the same everyday struggles of citizens she’d be representing, opening up about past run-ins with the law, including recent misdemeanor charges of abusive language she says are false claims.

“That past has taught me that I do not want to be that person and I want to be an example,” says Craighead. “This whole time we have been campaigning I have led with love and unity and that’s what I’m going to continue to lead with.”

Republican candidate Wren Williams was born and raised in Stuart, where he now lives and works with his wife at their law practice.

“That’s what I’m paid to do as a lawyer is to communicate, to argue, to represent zealously my clients and my client in this situation in the 9th district,” stated Williams. “Patrick County doesn’t have an emergency room. The closest one is 35 minutes away. Or, in a different state, North Carolina. There’s a lot of issues like that pressing South-side and Southwest Virginia and a lot of times we have empty promises coming out of Richmond and they are not met here and that’s something I’m going to go to Richmond to fight for.”

Williams served as the Republican Chair of Patrick County from 2018 to 2021, advocating alongside the Republican National Committee and President Trump for voter integrity during the 2020 election season.

Something he says brings him joy is pro-life pro-bono work, helping future parents outside of the foster care system.

“There’s nothing better than seeing a family who we get to say ‘Hey, this is your adoptive child now,’ and the judge has signed off on everything and it’s great. And it’s a great alternative to abortion,” adds Williams.

No matter who wins on election day, the 9th district will have a new face in Richmond.

