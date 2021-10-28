Derek Kitts and Marie March look to be newest representative for VA House of Delegates 7th District

FLOYD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia’s House of Delegates 7th District includes all of Floyd County and parts of Montgomery and Pulaski Counties. Nick Rush has held the seat since 2012, but earlier this year he made the decision to not seek reelection. For Marie March and Derek Kitts, it didn’t take long for them to know they would like to become the newest representative of the area.

Kitts, running as a democrat, is a 24 year Army Veteran, and sixth generation southwest Virginian. March, running as a republican, grew up on her family’s farm in Lee County, Virginia, but has lived in Floyd for 12 years and in the New River Valley for 16. March and her husband, Jared, are also the founders of Due South BBQ.

For March, as a business owner, she believes she can bring her skills to Richmond to help benefit the 7th District.

“I want to bring my philosophy of free market to Richmond and help to teach people. We need small business representation because small businesses are the heart of America.”

For Kitts, he believes he can bring a strong voice for the people in the 7th District.

“Character and leadership matter when you’re trying to represent the needs of over 86,000 people and if that is not at the forefront, then it should be. Because leadership, and having a plan, and having strong character, I believe makes me the best person to represent this district.”

If elected, both are hoping to get legislation passed in a bipartisan manner. They also have said it has been a clean race so far and they look forward to the results on Tuesday.

