The Ghost Dog of Lawyers Row

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - There’s a spot on this tour called Lawyers Row, and that used to be apartment complexes back for Washington College students.

Now, this story is about one of the young students that lived in one of those apartments. And to relax he would come down every afternoon and play his violin. He played some of the most popular tunes of the day and he would always attract a crowd. He had this one particular fan that would return there every night, and this was a little, black setter dog. And he would sit there for the whole duration.

Now the boy and the dog became inseparable over the years. At some point, that young man passed on. I mean graduated, moved along. And the dog, wondering where his adopted master ran off to, he returned there every night, and whimpered and whined and he refused to eat, and it got cold. And I don’t if he froze or starved, but I think he died of a broken heart.

But up until 2001, you could come to that very spot, and see out of the corner of your eye, see a flash of something running. You could smell that smell of a wet dog. Some people saw what they thought was an actual dog, they would reach down to try and pet this dog.

In 2001, there was another guy that rented that same upstairs apartment, and guess what he did. He opened up a violin studio. So I believe the very first time he put that instrument under his chin, and made that very first note, the spirit of that dog perked his ears up one last time, ran on past him and ran into eternity, never to return.

