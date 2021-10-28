Advertisement

Golf tournament benefits scholarship fund honoring late wrestling champ

By Rachel Schneider
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - More than 100 golfers gathered at the Botetourt County Club Thursday afternoon to benefit a fallen man’s legacy.

19-year-old state wrestling champion Kip Nininger died in a car wreck this past May.

His family has since organized a scholarship fund in his name, hosting the golf tournament to help raise money for Southwest Virginia students in need.

Organizers were thankful for the tremendous support from the community, with 32 teams playing.

“It’s very touching. Naturally, the last five and a half months have been the most difficult of my life,” said Chris Nininger, Kip’s father. “And out of the tragedy we’re trying to turn it around and find some good in it.”

Nininger says he and others are already planning for a double shotgun start with even more players next year.

