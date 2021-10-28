Advertisement

John Rich joins Glenn Youngkin for “Win with Glenn Bus Tour” stop in Blacksburg

Glenn Youngkin speaking to his supporters at a rally in Blacksburg Wednesday night.
Glenn Youngkin speaking to his supporters at a rally in Blacksburg Wednesday night.(Will Thomas)
By Will Thomas
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia candidate for Governor, Glenn Youngkin, met hundreds of supporters in Blacksburg Wednesday night as he continued his 50 stop “Win with Glenn Bus Tour.”

Live music began around 6:30 p.m. as hats, signs and beer were all given out. Each musician encouraging the crowd to get excited for the “next Governor of Virginia.” The crowd of around 500 people continued to get bigger as Youngkin’s bus arrived around 8 p.m.

John Rich welcomed Youngkin as if it was a Virginia Tech football game, as “Enter Sandman” blared and supporters jumped around. Youngkin spoke for around five minutes as he reassured his supporters that they will be victorious come Wednesday morning.

“Friends, we got to go to work. We got to go to work over the next six days and we must get this win.”

Following the speech, Youngkin met and spoke with supporters in the crowd, while John Rich continued to play music until around 9 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance image from Fas Mart robbery in Martinsville
Three sought after gas station employee held at gunpoint during armed robbery in Martinsville
Sergeant Thomas Robertson, right, and Officer Jacob Fracker, left, posted this photograph of...
Former Rocky Mount officer charged in Capitol attack asks for home confinement
A soaking rain event heads our way later Thursday through Saturday.
Widespread rain returns late Thursday
Isimemen Etute Mugshot
Former VT football player indicted on murder charge
Vinton postpones trick-or-treating due to impending bad weather

Latest News

Marie March shakes hands with one of her supporters.
Derek Kitts and Marie March look to be newest representative for VA House of Delegates 7th District
Rain chances increase late Thursday afternoon becoming a widespread soaker by Thursday night.
Wednesday, October 27 - Evening Outlook
Princess Blanding visited land near the Mountain Valley Pipeline during a visit to western...
Blanding offers alternative in Virginia Governor’s race
Bedford Police Chief Talks Podcast