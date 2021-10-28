John Rich joins Glenn Youngkin for “Win with Glenn Bus Tour” stop in Blacksburg

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia candidate for Governor, Glenn Youngkin, met hundreds of supporters in Blacksburg Wednesday night as he continued his 50 stop “Win with Glenn Bus Tour.”

Live music began around 6:30 p.m. as hats, signs and beer were all given out. Each musician encouraging the crowd to get excited for the “next Governor of Virginia.” The crowd of around 500 people continued to get bigger as Youngkin’s bus arrived around 8 p.m.

John Rich welcomed Youngkin as if it was a Virginia Tech football game, as “Enter Sandman” blared and supporters jumped around. Youngkin spoke for around five minutes as he reassured his supporters that they will be victorious come Wednesday morning.

“Friends, we got to go to work. We got to go to work over the next six days and we must get this win.”

Following the speech, Youngkin met and spoke with supporters in the crowd, while John Rich continued to play music until around 9 p.m.

