Lexington police commit for Halloween

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Lexington’s police department is getting into Halloween in a big way.

They’ve formed into six pumpkin carving teams, carving some pretty elaborate pumpkins for the kids at Waddell Elementary school to vote on.

They’re picking their favorite from everything from Paw Patrol to Baby Yoda -- that one was made by the chief’s team.

”Part of doing this is engaging with the children, and we turned it into the voting that we have coming up,” said Chief Angela Greene. “So children know that most of their parents are watching the election are going to vote as well next week on Tuesday. We wanted to let the children participate in voting as well.”

They’re also running a costume contest on Facebook, with pictures of officers dressed up as characters. The voting for that is online, and the winner will be announced on Halloween Sunday.

