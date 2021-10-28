McAuliffe says times demand experienced leadership

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - During a recent campaign stop in Richmond, Terry McAuliffe toured a new Boys and Girls Club teen center that will offer training in technology and building trades.

It’s the kind of investment he says Virginia will need to make sure all Virginians participate in a post-COVID economy.

“Teens come in here. They learn skills, entrepreneurship, how to start businesses,” McAuliffe said. “This is a model for the Commonwealth of Virginia.”

“You know when you’re elected Governor, you’re not elected a Democratic Governor or a Republican Governor,” McAuliffe said in a campaign ad. “You’re elected Governor of the entire state. And from the second I took that oath of office I got out of bed trying to help everybody. I didn’t care what their political persuasion was. I’m going to lift everybody up.”

McAuliffe says he led Virginia through challenging economic times during his first term as Governor, and is ready to do it again as Virginia continues to emerge from the pandemic.

“You know 10% of our population has been infected. Nearly 13,000 Virginians have died. And we’re going to be living with this, so you’re going to need a Governor who’s got the experience to come in, lift everybody up, rebuild our health care system, deliver a world-class education and create high-paying jobs,” McAuliffe said. “This is not on-the-job training for me. I did it before. I’m going to do it again.”

McAuliffe’s Republican opponent Glenn Youngkin has attacked Democratic leadership on issues including public safety, argued that McAuliffe’s priorities would require the biggest tax increase in Virginia history and has hammered the Democrat on a comment he made during the most recent debate: “I don’t think parents should tell schools what to teach.”

McAuliffe has said he was speaking about specific legislation, and that Youngkin has taken his words out of context.

“If you want to talk about public education,” McAuliffe said, “please don’t take my word for it, read the Roanoke Times or the Washington Post or the three independent studies. He wants to take money from public schools and put them into private schools. That’s what he wants to do. He will cut 43,000 teachers in his plan. $10 billion will be taken out of education.”

“But you want to talk about public education? That’s the reason I got in this race. I want us to have the best public education in the country.”

Early voting continues through Saturday, with the final opportunity to cast a ballot on Election Day next Tuesday.

