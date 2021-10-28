Advertisement

Roanoke chase leads to crash; wanted person sought

Crash at Peters Creek and Salem Turnpike
Crash at Peters Creek and Salem Turnpike(WDBJ7)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police are searching for a wanted person after a chase and crash Thursday evening.

Police say they tried to stop a vehicle with the wanted person inside. The driver sped off, leading police on a chase they ended on Melrose Avenue for safety reasons due to high speed.

The driver then crashed into a tractor trailer at Peters Creek and Salem Turnpike, and ran, and is still being sought. No description or name have been released.

The tractor trailer driver was not hurt.

Crash at Peters Creek and Salem Turnpike
Crash at Peters Creek and Salem Turnpike(WDBJ7)

