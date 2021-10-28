Roanoke groups organize Votercade

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Election Day will be here before we know it, and groups in Roanoke are hitting the road this weekend in an effort to boost turnout.

Saturday is the last day to vote early in-person, and members of the Roanoke Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority and the Roanoke Branch NAACP are organizing their first Votercade.

They are encouraging supporters to decorate their cars, before they drive through Roanoke neighborhoods to get out the vote.

Brenda Hale is President of the Roanoke Branch NAACP.

“We’re going to make a lot of noise,” Hale told WDBJ7. “We have a deejay. We have trucks. We have buses. Sweet Union Church has their bus.”

“Your vote is a constitutional right. Your vote is valuable. Your vote is important,” Hale said. “And this is the message we want to get out.”

The groups will gather in the Burlington Store Parking lot near Hershberger Road Saturday morning at 11.

The Votercade will start at noon.

