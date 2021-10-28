Advertisement

Roanoke groups organize Votercade

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Election Day will be here before we know it, and groups in Roanoke are hitting the road this weekend in an effort to boost turnout.

Saturday is the last day to vote early in-person, and members of the Roanoke Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority and the Roanoke Branch NAACP are organizing their first Votercade.

They are encouraging supporters to decorate their cars, before they drive through Roanoke neighborhoods to get out the vote.

Brenda Hale is President of the Roanoke Branch NAACP.

“We’re going to make a lot of noise,” Hale told WDBJ7. “We have a deejay. We have trucks. We have buses. Sweet Union Church has their bus.”

“Your vote is a constitutional right. Your vote is valuable. Your vote is important,” Hale said. “And this is the message we want to get out.”

The groups will gather in the Burlington Store Parking lot near Hershberger Road Saturday morning at 11.

The Votercade will start at noon.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance image from Fas Mart robbery in Martinsville
Three sought after gas station employee held at gunpoint during armed robbery in Martinsville
Sergeant Thomas Robertson, right, and Officer Jacob Fracker, left, posted this photograph of...
Former Rocky Mount officer charged in Capitol attack asks for home confinement
A soaking rain event heads our way later Thursday through Saturday.
Widespread rain returns late Thursday
Isimemen Etute Mugshot
Former VT football player indicted on murder charge
Vinton postpones trick-or-treating due to impending bad weather

Latest News

Democratic candidate for Governor Terry McAuliffe says the times demand experienced leadership...
McAuliffe says times demand experienced leadership
Former President Donald Trump speaks during his Save America rally in Perry, Ga., on Saturday,...
Trump plans last minute tele-rally for Virginia candidate Youngkin
Holton Plaza - WDBJ7 Archive
Holton Plaza - WDBJ7 Archive
Youngkin Campaigns in Appomattox