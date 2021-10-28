Advertisement

Trump plans last minute tele-rally for Virginia candidate Youngkin

Former President Donald Trump speaks during his Save America rally in Perry, Ga., on Saturday,...
Former President Donald Trump speaks during his Save America rally in Perry, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021.(AP Photo/Ben Gray)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is stepping back into the hotly contested Virginia governor’s race, but from afar. According to a person familiar with his plans, Trump will hold a tele-rally for Republican Glenn Youngkin.

Youngkin is running neck-and-neck with Democrat Terry McAuliffe.

Throughout the campaign, Youngkin has played a delicate dance, trying to win over Trump’s loyal base, while avoiding more extreme positions that might turn off more moderate voters.

Trump lost the state by 10 points in 2020.

He’d suggested this week that he might come to Virginia, but no plans have been announced.

