Trump suggests he may visit Arlington

FILE - In this July 24, 2021, file photo, former President Donald Trump smiles as he pauses...
FILE - In this July 24, 2021, file photo, former President Donald Trump smiles as he pauses while speaking to supporters at a Turning Point Action gathering in Phoenix.(Ross D. Franklin | AP)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 9:42 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
ARLINGTON, Va. (WWBT) - Former President Donald Trump released a rather cryptic statement suggesting a trip to Arlington may be in the works.

Trump’s statement simply said, “Thank you, Arlington, see you soon!”

It comes just hours after President Joe Biden goaded Trump to come to Virginia before Election Day.

Biden mentioned Trump 24 times in his 17-minute campaign speech for Terry McAuliffe Tuesday night.

A Trump spokesman did not clarify the former president’s statement, only saying that details will be forthcoming when appropriate.

