Advertisement

Two toddlers drown in neighbor’s pool, deputies say

Detectives found the 2- and 3-year-old boys in a nearby pool and immediately started CPR.
Detectives found the 2- and 3-year-old boys in a nearby pool and immediately started CPR.(Source: Gray News)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) – Two toddlers drowned in a neighbor’s pool after wandering away from a screened-in patio where they were playing.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, the boys’ grandmother called authorities when she noticed they were no longer playing on the patio and couldn’t find them.

Detectives found the 2- and 3-year-old boys in a nearby pool and immediately started CPR.

The boys were taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The sheriff’s office says the investigation is in the preliminary stages.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance image from Fas Mart robbery in Martinsville
Three sought after gas station employee held at gunpoint during armed robbery in Martinsville
Sergeant Thomas Robertson, right, and Officer Jacob Fracker, left, posted this photograph of...
Former Rocky Mount officer charged in Capitol attack asks for home confinement
A soaking rain event heads our way later Thursday through Saturday.
Widespread rain returns late Thursday
Isimemen Etute Mugshot
Former VT football player indicted on murder charge
Vinton postpones trick-or-treating due to impending bad weather

Latest News

FILE - In this June 19, 2015 file photo, police tape surrounds the parking lot behind the AME...
US to pay $88M to families, victims of SC church massacre
A federal jury ruled in Duvall’s favor Tuesday. He was awarded $10 million in punitive damages.
Male hospital executive wins $10M in discrimination lawsuit after being replaced by women
WDBJ7 2021 Murrow Award Winners
Darren Woods, CEO of ExxonMobil, testifies via video conference during a House Committee on...
Exxon CEO denies spreading disinformation on climate change
COVID in Virginia: Day-to-day increase drops; hospitalizations down