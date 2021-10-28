Widespread rain returns late Thursday

Rain develops during Thursday afternoon

Rain may be heavy by Thursday night - Friday AM

Cool, unsettled weather lingers into the weekend

THURSDAY

The day begins dry with increasing clouds through the morning, turning overcast by lunchtime. This will keep temperatures from warming much above the upper 50s to low 60s. The first wave of showers will arrive during the afternoon, likely after 3 PM for most. Because we’ve been so dry, it will probably take several hours to saturate the clouds. By early evening, rain will have overspread the region with a soggy drive home expected.

In addition to the increasing rain chances, pressure falling ahead of the system will increase wind gusts as well, especially along the western slopes. Gusts up to 25-30 mph will be possible there.

Overnight, everyone should be experiencing moderate to heavy rain. New Rainfall: Up to .25″ possible during the day, with another 1″+ possible overnight through Friday morning.

FRIDAY

The most substantial rain will likely end up falling through the morning on Friday. There may be some occasional breaks, but overall, the week will end cloudy and soggy. High school football games will also likely be impacted as more rain could return into Friday night. New Rainfall: .75″ to 1.5″ possible.

Widespread rainfall is expected by late Thursday. (WDBJ7)

SATURDAY

Most models suggests we’ll see frequent showers through at least Saturday morning. The later we go into the weekend, the less likely the showers become.

TOTAL RAINFALL: Widespread amounts of 1″ to 2″ are possible through Saturday with locally higher amounts up to 3″ in spots along the Blue Ridge. The river flood risk remains low. However, poor drainage areas may become flooded during periods of heavy rain.

SUNDAY (HALLOWEEN)

As the storm departs, rain chances decrease considerably by Sunday. Skies will remain partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the 50s and low 60s. Winds also turn gusty thanks to a rapid pressure rise behind the storm.

Trick-or-treaters should plan for breezy, dry and cool conditions as they head up and down the streets in search of candy. You can leave the umbrellas behind along with the heavy jackets. Temperatures will likely be in the upper 50s around sunset Sunday.

We'll see decreasing clouds with cool temperatures. (WDBJ Weather)

NEXT WEEK

We start the first week of November dry with lots of sunshine and warming temperatures. Models are struggling with the placement and timing of a cold front dropping into the Midwest by midweek. This would likely bring an uptick in shower chances should it enter the region late in the week. We’ll watching this closely.

It’s also accompanied by another cool down as we enter the first weekend of November.