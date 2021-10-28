Youngkin slams botched McAuliffe deal at former factory building in Appomattox

APPOMATTOX, Va. (WDBJ) - Republican Glenn Youngkin continued his visits in our region Thursday in his run for governor.

He rallied his supporters in Appomattox Thursday afternoon.

There, he slammed his opponent, Democrat Terry McAuliffe, on a botched deal to bring hundreds of jobs to the former Thomasville factory building while he was governor.

He says there’s opportunity across the state to bring in more businesses.

“I think there’s great opportunity all over Virginia, but particularly here for manufacturing businesses and for our pharmaceutical supply chain and for logistics hubs and for technology hubs, all right here. So we gotta go get them,” said Youngkin.

He says taxes need to be reduced and right-to-work protected to bring in business.

Youngkin says he believes he can create 400,000 jobs across the commonwealth.

