Bobcat killed in traffic after attacking people in Grayson County

By Pat Thomas and Janay Reece
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A bobcat was hit and killed in traffic this week in Grayson County, and investigators now believe it’s the same cat that attacked a group of people.

The cat was killed early Thursday morning near Fox Creek Road in Mouth of Wilson, near where at least one attack had happened the day before, according to Grayson County Sheriff Richard Vaughn. The bobcat was sent to the Mount Rogers Health District for a rabies test; the results could take a couple days.

The sheriff said it is very rare for bobcats to attack people.

One person had what Vaughn described as “extensive injuries” after pulling the cat from his friends and wrestling with it. He was flown to a hospital and released after treatment.

Livestock and dogs have also been attacked in what the health district says were “multiple reports of a bobcat attacking humans and animals.”

The Mount Rogers Health District posted, “Residents are, as always, urged to exercise caution when encountering wild animals. Please call the Grayson County Health Department if you have had any encounters of concern with wildlife at 276-773-2961, especially if you or any domesticated animals encountered this bobcat.”

NOTE: The photo below the map may be disturbing to some people.

