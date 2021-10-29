COVID in VA: Day-to-day increase rises slightly; hospitalizations down

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 924,771 cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Friday, October 29, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 1,646 from Thursday’s reported 923,125, a bigger increase than the 1,495 new cases reported from Wednesday to Thursday.

NOTE: VDH updates the cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 11,444,498 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Friday. 69.8% of the state’s population have gotten at least one dose, with 62.7% fully vaccinated. 82.9% of Virginians 18 and over have received at least one dose and 74.6% are fully vaccinated.

9,922,713 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Friday, with a 5.8% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, down from the 5.9% reported Wednesday and Thursday.

As of Friday, there have been 13,907 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from the 13,870 reported Thursday.

1,058 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Friday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, down from the 1,155 reported Thursday. 71,365 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

For the Near Southwest Region (which includes Carilion, Centra, LewisGale, Sovah Health, and Salem VA facilities) as of Friday, 195 COVID patients are hospitalized, down from 231 a week ago, with 65 in intensive care, down from 71.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

